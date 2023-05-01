Denied: Judge swiftly smacks down mistrial motion in Trump rape case

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday denied a motion for a mistrial in E. Jean Carroll's civil rape case against former President Donald Trump.

In a letter filed early Monday morning, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina claimed the "Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury."

"Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous explains of Defendant's unfair treatment by the Court, most of which has been witnessed by the Jury," the letter said.