Former President Donald Trump posted about his civil rape trial on social media after a judge cautioned him not to.

In a hearing last month, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned that Trump was "tampering with a new source of potential liability" after he claimed on Truth Social that his rape trial was a "scam." He told his legal team to be cautious.

Calling the posts "inappropriate," he told Trump's lawyers: "Your client is basically endeavoring certainly to speak to his 'public,' but more troublesome, to the jury in this case."

On Tuesday, Trump again posted about the trial, vowing to continue his presidential campaign "no matter the outcome."

"Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me," Trump wrote.

"In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press. I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"

Trump's allegation that he was not allowed to speak is not accurate. The judge gave him until Sunday to decide if he wanted to appear to defend himself, but he didn't respond.