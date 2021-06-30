Threats of violence in August starting to look like the days ahead of Jan. 6: Homeland Security tells lawmakers

Ahead of the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, far-right militia groups and supporters of President Donald Trump were plotting in plain sight to "take the Capitol" and attempt to overthrow the government for their candidate.



CNN reported Wednesday that the "Department of Homeland Security officials are warning that the same sort of rhetoric and false narratives that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol could lead to more violence this summer by right-wing extremists."

DHS is seeing the same kind of online rhetoric and threats that were coming out months ahead of the Jan. 6 attack. During closed-door meetings Wednesday, officials told lawmakers that misinformation and "the big lie" is a big influence on those plotting violence.

Seven months later, the plotting is happening again online ahead of a planned attack in August. Supporters of Donald Trump believe that he will somehow be reinstated.

" Some adherents have now pivoted into believing that Trump is the "shadow president" or that Biden's victory was a sham," wrote the Associated Press in June.

The Department of Homeland Security admitted that they're concerned that the August "reinstatement" theory is inspiring people to act. This week it became clear that law enforcement is concerned some who are planning for August to be the next attack.

"He didn't lose, I know he didn't lose," a woman told CNN's Donie O'Sullivan at Trump's Ohio rally.

"He's coming back soon, and you guys are going down," another Trump supporter in Wellington said. "The military already knows it was a fraud. He won by over 80 percent. He's coming back before the middle of August.

"And what if that doesn't happen?" O'Sullivan asked.

"We're going to be in a civil war because the militia will be taking over," the man responded.

An extensive documentary from the New York Times ends with a man facing off against a blockade of police.

"The patriots are comin' back, y'all," he says. "Hopefully you'll be on our side when that happens.

"Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August," MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Steve Bannon. He also claimed that eventually, even people like MSNBC host Rachel Maddow would admit that the 2020 election was "stolen."

He explained that all that is necessary is that Trump's people should have some kind of proof to overturn the entire election. It's why Republicans have gone all-in on Arizona's election audit, believing that it will follow a "domino theory," of states falling after Arizona Republicans overturn their results.



It's unclear how the attack will really happen or not. When there was a belief that Trump would rise to power in March only one family showed up outside the massive fence surrounding the Capitol. After the attacks in Jan., the National Guard was on scene for over two months. The Capitol Police are still dealing with many officers out due to injuries and others who have been forced to leave their jobs due to their injuries. They aren't ready to handle another Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, so it's unclear if the National Guard will have to be deployed a second time to protect lawmakers from another violent coup attempt.

Read the full report at CNN.com.