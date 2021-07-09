CPAC attendee circulates 'plan' to re-install Trump as president 'in days'

An attendee at this year's second Conservative Political Action Conference has reportedly been handing out cards that feature a "plan" to return former President Donald Trump to the White House "in days."

As flagged by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender, the "plan" involves seven steps, none of which appear to have any possibility of becoming a reality.

The first step involves somehow ousting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by getting the Congressional Black Caucus to switch to the Republican Party and voting in a "trusted Conservative."

As implausible as that might seem, the "plan" then calls for the conservative House Speaker to voluntarily step aside and allow Trump to take over as Speaker of the House.

This part of the plan is actually somewhat realistic, as the Speaker of the House does not have to be an elected representative, so House Republicans could theoretically make Trump Speaker if they held a majority in the House.

They do not, however, currently hold a majority in the House.

From there, the plan will be to impeach both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, thus paving the way for Trump's return, as he would at that point be third in the line of succession according to the United States Constitution.

See the full "plan" below.



