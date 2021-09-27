Many Republicans are secretly 'thrilled' Trump can't use Twitter to keep 'his boot on their necks': Maggie Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday claimed that many Republican lawmakers secretly agree with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) about former President Donald Trump, although they still aren't willing to take their grievances public.



Haberman said that while not all Republicans secretly harbored dislike of Trump, the number who do is a significant number.

"What [Cheney] says about the number of lawmakers who also resent him, who feel as if he has his boot on their necks, who feel as if they're going to get threatened and are thrilled that he doesn't have his Twitter feed anymore, that's real too," she said.

That said, these Republicans were still worried about angering their own voters by crossing the former president.

"At the moment, the party's base is with the former president, and contrary to predictions that that was going to change when he left office, we haven't seen that," she said. "If anything, we have seen the number of Republicans who have, you know, bought into his falsehoods about the last election have also grown."

Watch the video below.





