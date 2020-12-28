Trump will send a bill to Congress to eliminate his own government funding bill he just signed

In the ever-evolving world of President Donald Trump's drama, the president pledged to send another government spending bill to Congress that will reverse the things that were put in the last spending bill that his team negotiated.

Fox News reporter Chag Pergram reported late Sunday that House Appropriations Committee chairman Nita Lowey (D-NY) said that it would be a "rescissions package" to undo the bipartisan legislation he just signed.

According to Lowey, the "committee has jurisdiction over rescissions, and our Democratic Majority will reject any rescissions submitted by President Trump. By turning the page on this request, we will allow the Biden-Harris Administration to begin to Build Back Better."

Trump also said in his lengthy statement after signing the stimulus and omnibus spending bill that the Senate would allow a vote on an increase in the COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to his desired $2,000. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrated Trump's signature on the bill, but ignored any possibility that there would be a vote on additional checks, leaving many to assume that the deal will die before a vote takes place.

The bill will begin funding the government by the close of business on Monday. So, the House and Senate would have 24 hours to vote on Trump's demand. It isn't likely.

