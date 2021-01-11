Former GOP lawmaker demands that his party march down to the White House and tell Trump to get out now

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) angrily denounced President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an attack on Congress last week, and he said his party should demand the president's immediate resignation.

During an appearance on CNN, Dent said he understood why Democrats were moving to impeach the president because there need to be real consequences for stoking a mob to assault a co-equal branch of government.

He then outlined what he believed Republicans should be doing to hold the president accountable.

"I do think what should happen right now is the Republican leadership in Congress -- Senate and House -- should march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House and issue an ultimatum to the president. They should take the vice president with them and demand that resign for the good of the nation -- now. To save us from the 25th Amendment or this impeachment process."

Dent acknowledged that this gambit might not work, but he said it was the best thing his party could do right now.

"This is just so unprecedented and upsetting," he said. "And to see it play out the way it did on television, I mean, it would almost be irresponsible not to act."

Watch the video below.

