Confusion erupts after State Department webpage claims Trump's tenure ends tonight

A bizarre situation unfolded on Monday when a webpage on Mike Pompeo's State Department claimed that President Donald Trump's term as president would end on January 11th.
On a biography page for Trump, the State Department noted that his term began on January 20th, 2017. But it also said, "Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11.
The website listed a specific time currently reading as 7:40 p.m. eastern. But a screen capture by Laura Rozen showed the time as 7:49 p.m. And a capture of the page by Archive.org showed it at 7:22.
Trump is scheduled to remain in office until January 20th. If his term were to end today, it would either he has resigned from office as Trump would technically remain president while if Mike Pence and his cabinet removed Trump's power by invoking the 25th Amendment.
A different page showed Pence's term also ending today.
BuzzFeed News reports it was the work of a "disgruntled staffer."
UPDATE: Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a "disgruntled staffer" is behind the State Department site's change of Trump an… https://t.co/TggeLJegVe— Christopher Miller (@Christopher Miller)1610396216.0
The webpage sparked confusion online. Many people speculated that the site had been hacked or the page was suffering from a glitch.
