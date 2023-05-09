Trump flips out after E. Jean Carroll verdict — posts all-caps response
Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded the $5 million judgment issued against him for his civil liability in the case by E. Jean Carroll. According to his all-caps Truth Social post, he still doesn't know who she is.

"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" Trump said.

Trump previously called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into him the "greatest witch hunt of all time."

During the video deposition in which he was asked to identify the people in a photo, Trump mistook Carroll for his former wife, Marla Maples. His lawyer quickly prompted him that it was Carroll, not his wife.

Trump is set to appear in a CNN town hall on Wednesday.

