Trump ridiculed for pleading the Fifth: 'This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve'

Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth in a civil lawsuit looking into the Trump Organization in New York state. It was a revelation that comes after years of Trump claiming that only mobsters plead their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Trump previously stated that only guilty people use their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

“You see the mob takes the Fifth,” Trump said in a speech. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

During a presidential debate with former Secretary Hillary Clinton, Trump claimed, "When you have your staff taking the Fifth Amendment — taking the Fifth, so they're not prosecuted. When you have the man that set up the illegal server taking the Fifth, I think it's disgraceful."

Speaking to the New York Attorney General on Wednesday morning, however, his opinions changed.

Lawyers Tristan Snell and Andrew Weissmann both noted that because the New York Attorney General is doing a civil case into Trump, the fact that he pleaded the Fifth is a bit of information that the court can use to assume there's liability involved on his part. He said that it was something that Attorney General Letitia James actually was hoping for.

