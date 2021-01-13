Trump rioter arrested after he posts photos of himself in the Capitol and 'i am wanted' on his Facebook page

Kevin Daniel Loftus (Screenshot via Twitter.com)
A Wisconsin man who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested after he posted on Facebook that he was part of the violent mob, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, was arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.
Video posted to Twitter shows Loftus describing his actions during the Capitol attack and how he was able to get inside the building.
Protestor tells his story of getting inside the capitol https://t.co/EdKUN1h0gM— William Turton (@William Turton)1609965126.0
According to the Sentinel, Loftus commented on a Facebook post about police releasing photos of suspects in the Capitol riot, saying, "I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry."
During an interview with the FBI, Loftus admitted to walking into the Capitol.