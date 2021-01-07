Flight attendants seek to ban pro-Trump rioters who attacked Capitol from boarding flights leaving DC: report

On Thursday, Fox News reported that the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a labor union representing flight attendants for 17 airlines, is seeking to ban the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol from boarding any flights leaving Washington, D.C.

"The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person on board," said AFA-CWA president Sara Nelson. "Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area. Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."

"Following Wednesday's events, the flight attendants union encouraged law enforcement, airlines and organizations like the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation to uphold passenger safety and crew members," said the report.

The attack on the Capitol, which left four people dead, dozens injured, and extensive damage to the Capitol, has triggered nationwide outrage, with even some Republicans backing off their prior plans to protest the Electoral College certification and a wave of resignations in the Trump administration.