Is this the real reason Trump is attacking ‘gutless’ Ron DeSantis?
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a speech on Tuesday claiming vindication for how his state has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A national political speech," CNN's John Berman reported. "Almost. like, Ron DeSantis might have his eye on a different job. say -- the presidency. Say -- the Republican nomination for 2024. You know who noticed this? Former president of the United States Donald Trump."

Berman played a clip of Trump speaking about getting vaccinated.

"I've taken it. I've had the booster. Many politicians — I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed, and one of the questions was, did you get the booster? Because they had the vaccine and they, oh, oh, they're answering it like, in other words, the answer is yes but they don't want to say it, because they're gutless," Trump said. "You've got to say it, whether you had it or not, say it."

"Who's gutless?" Berman asked. He then played a clip of DeSantis refusing to answer a question about whether he has had his vaccination boosted.

Berman asked CNN reporter Steve Contorno for analysis about the schism between Trump and DeSantis.

"Well, governor DeSantis is one of the hottest names in Republican politics," Contorno said. "He has really made a name for himself on Fox News where, you know, the president obviously was a featured guest very often, and, you know, a lot of people have really championed governor DeSantis because of the way he has operated Florida and from, you know, past reporting we've done. the president has taken notice."

"He's also not very happy that DeSantis, unlike other Republicans, hasn't said whether or not he would run in 2024 against Trump, so that's all factoring in here," he replied.

