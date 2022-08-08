Trump aide with special insight into Ron DeSantis could helm Trump's 2024 campaign
Gage Skidmore.

Susie Wiles is a veteran Donald Trump's presidential campaigns and helped him win Florida in 2016 and making him competitive in the state in 2020. Now people are saying she's a top contender to helm Trump's potential 2024 campaign, CNN reports.

"Trump world is dynamic and volatile and innovative and ever-changing, and Susie is the rock," said Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"The people around him, whether they like Susie or not, all agree that she doesn't stir up trouble," said Michael Caputo, a former Trump administration official.

"Susie is a supremely talented woman in a male-dominated arena," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Her ability to navigate tough political environments to execute campaign goals and deliver Republican victories is unmatched."

Others say Wiles "complicated history" with Florida governor and potential 2024 contender Ron DeSantis could help her be an asset to Trump if he finds himself pitted against DeSantis in a campaign.

As CNN points out, Wiles once served as a top adviser to DeSantis, but was ousted in 2019 due to rising tensions between the two and was then fired from Trump's campaign operation at the governor's request but was later reinstated.

"I've never heard her bash on DeSantis in a ruthless way, but I think she is very aware that he was intimately involved in [her] getting bounced from the 2020 campaign," said a current Trump adviser.

Some say Wiles' familiarity with DeSantis' strengths and weaknesses could also be useful for a Trump campaign in the future.

Read the full report at CNN.

SmartNews