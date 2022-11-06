Trump promotes new nickname for Ron DeSantis before Sunday Florida rally

Donald Trump discussed Republicans considering 2024 presidential campaign bids during a Saturday evening campaign rally in Pennsylvania where he unveiled a new nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump was there to stump for the GOP's 2022 bid, but kept most of the focus on himself and his rivals.

Chris Brennan of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, "Trump is now 40 minutes into his Latrobe rally and has spent far more time talking about Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Mitch McConnell (and his wife), Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden and others than he has about the guys he endorsed on Tuesday’s ballot, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano."

"Trump is now 40 minutes into his Latrobe rally and has spent far more time talking about Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Mitch McConnell (and his wife), Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden and others than he has about the guys he endorsed on Tuesday’s ballot, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano," he reported.

Trump then turned his attention to a poll of the competition to be the GOP 2024 nominee and had the numbers put on the big screen.

"We're winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody has ever seen before," Trump said.

"There it is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSantimonious at 10%, Mike Pence at 7% -- oh, Mike's doing better than I thought," Trump said.

Trump is campaigning in Florida on Sunday and DeSantis is not listed as a speaker at his rally.

Trump then said that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is so unpopular with his Senate colleagues at every single senator would've voted to confirm Cruz to the Supreme Court just to get him out of the Senate.

Watch below or at this link:

