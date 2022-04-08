Former Trump campaign aide who fantasized about abusing and killing babies gets 12 years in prison

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that Ruben Verastigui, a former campaign aide for former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography, after he was caught in an online group in which he openly fantasized about sexually abusing and killing children and infants.

"According to the government’s evidence, from April 2020 through February 2021, Verastigui was active in an online group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing child sexual abuse," said the statement. "Verastigui shared child pornography videos with another member of the group and made numerous comments about sexually abusing children."

In particular, noted the report, "Verastigui indicated his preference for babies, saying they were his 'absolute favorite,' and solicited another group member for videos of babies being raped. The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically. The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography."

Verastigui was arrested in February of last year, and pleaded guilty in July.

Ironically, before he started working on Republican political campaigns, Verastigui was president of the Northwest Vista College Students for Life, an anti-abortion group dedicated to protecting life in the womb. This also comes as Republicans declare a legislative war on gay rights and the mere mention of sexual orientation in schools, ostensibly for the purpose of protecting children from being "groomed" by sexual predators.