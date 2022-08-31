Trump freaks out over brutal new editorial from Rupert Murdoch’s NY post

Former President Donald Trump complained on his Truth Social website after the NY Post posted a harsh editorial online on Tuesday evening.

"Attorney General Merrick Garland’s raid on Mar-a-Lago has ex-President Donald Trump back in the news. That’s a problem for Republicans, who need to move beyond him," argued the tabloid, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

The editorial said the current dynamics "should make for a Republican landslide" in the 2022 midterm elections.

"But if the focus is on Trump instead, enraged Democrats will unite, pause their intercine warring while independents will abstain or vote against the GOP," the NY Post wrote.

In the tabloid's view, "most Republicans would rather the ex-president go away."

"Those GOPers know Trump’s already an albatross: His “stolen election” derangement in late 2020 is why Dems control the Senate now, and his endorsements in this year’s primaries have helped saddle Republicans with enough weak Senate candidates this year that retaking the chamber seems increasingly out of reach," the NY Post wrote. "Plus, for all the tens of millions Trump has raised since leaving the White House, he hasn’t yet spent any of it even to help the candidates he’s endorsed."

The editorial noted Democrats think they may even hold control of the House of Representatives.

"The next 10 weeks will be decisive. Democrats and the media will want to keep it all about Trump — he’s great for ratings and clicks, and they don’t want to review Biden’s horrific record anyway," the NY Post wrote. "Republicans, and their candidates, need to keep the focus firmly on the big picture. Namely: Biden and the Democrats are an ongoing disaster — and Donald Trump is no help in digging America out of it."

Permanently suspended from Twitter, where he had 88.6 million followers, responded on Truth Social, where he has less than 4 million followers.

Trump said the tabloid was "once my favorite newspaper" and suggested the editorial was a defense of Sen. GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Trump argued against the conventional wisdom that he was to blame for Republicans losing both Senate runoff elections in Georgia, giving Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote and allowing Democrats control of the chamber.

"Sadly, the media in our Country is so afraid of being sued that they never want to mention anything having to do with the corrupt Election of 2020!" Trump argued.

Unlike Twitter, Trump's Truth Social website does not offer threaded conversations or allow posts to be embedded on different websites.