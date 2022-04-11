Russian state TV floats 'revenge plan' against America that hinges on making Trump president again
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki (Screen cap).

Russian state television pundits in recent days have floated ideas for exacting "revenge" on the United States for its support of the Ukrainian government, as well as the crippling economic sanctions it has imposed.

As The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports, the linchpin of this "revenge plan" involves getting former President Donald Trump back in to the White House in 2024.

On a recent state TV broadcast, for example, Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov suggested that the Russian government openly help Trump by conducting public relations stunts on his behalf.

“When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” he said, as translated by Davis. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump—before he announces he’s running for President—to some future summit in liberated Mariupol.”

Fellow analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky was similarly enthusiastic about getting Trump back in the White House and even floated having him pick Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate.

Vitaly Tretyakov, dean of the Moscow State University's School of Television, nonetheless stressed that getting Trump back in office would be harder than in 2016 because Russia is now at a disadvantage when it comes to information warfare.

"We don’t have info-weapons equal in strength to our hypersonic weapons... as opposed to what they have. You can’t survive in this world without winning an info-war," he said. "That is out of the question."

Read the full report here.

SmartNews