Trump is still Russia's favorite -- but one GOP rival has second place: report

Donald Trump is still the preferred candidate of Russia and its longtime leader Vladimir Putin, but there is another member of the GOP's 2024 field who is gaining ground, according to a news report Saturday.

The former president is still considered the best option for Russia, but some Russians have also turned their attention toward entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Daily Beast's new reporting.

"During his Saturday show on channel Solovyov Live, Yevgeny Satanovsky continued the same train of thought, lionizing Trump alongside some of the most prominent historic figures: 'He is like Nelson Mandela, like Martin Luther King Jr., he is being persecuted by an evil shadow government!' Satanovsky feverishly claimed that Trump might be assassinated, like Abraham Lincoln or John F. Kennedy."

He added:

"Sentiments aside, Putin’s mouthpieces are considering Trump’s runners-up, in case he is unable to reach the finish line. The Russians initially placed their hopes in Ron DeSantis, whose Russian nickname is 'Number Two,' but another contender captured their attention after the first Republican debate. Vivek Ramaswamy became an overnight success in Moscow, because of his geopolitical naiveté and statements about cutting U.S. assistance to Ukraine."

