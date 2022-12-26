Trump's legal team should have him plead insanity: Harvard law professor

Constitutional law expert Lawrence Tribe tweeted this Sunday that Donald Trump's legal team should get him to plead insanity if he goes to trial.

Tribe was commenting on a Christmas video message released by Trump where he rails against the Jan. 6 committee's final report, calling it a "monstrous lie."

"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," Tribe tweeted.

"They'd better be psychiatrists expert at reflexive projection and capable of getting their client to plead insanity," Tribe added.

In the video, Trump called the members of the Jan. 6 committee "very bad people" and claimed the panel "did not produce a single shred of evidence" that he "in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol."

As Insider points out, others have also suggested Trump has mental issues.

"I can't see it in any legal way helping him unless he is trying to go for the insanity defense, of which this paper seems, you know, to be some evidence of," for DOJ official Neal Katyal told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart.