Trump's truth social rants are reason to wonder if he's trying for 'insanity defense'

Donald Trump is having a meltdown on his Truth Social platform, posting about 30 times in the past 24 hours.

The former president, believed to be under multiple criminal investigations, is lashing out at his opponents, rapidly reposting memes from his supporters celebrating him and attacking President Joe Biden and other Democrats, and promoting falsehoods about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and vaccines.

Earlier this week reports from Fox Business surfaced about the Truth Social platform being accused by a vendor of nonpayment of upwards of $1 million in hosting fees. Speaking about the unpaid bills on MSNBC is reporter Ben Collins:

The stock of Digital World Acquisition, the company that planned to take Truth Social public, has dropped nearly 75% since its high in March, and last week the company reported that it had lost $6.5 million in the first six months of 2022.

This week Trump’s social media meltdown, which includes dozens of posts and reposts per hour, comes amid his baseless demand on Monday to either be named president again or have the nation hold a new election “immediately.”

Overnight, historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote: “Lots of news swirling around about the boxes of classified information Trump took from the United States and held at Mar-a-Lago, but the most telling window into all those stories is that the former president took to his Truth Social network this morning,” referring to his Monday outburst. She notes, “This is distraction at its purest—no one is going to redo the 2020 election—but it no longer works, As Trump has lost the power to command attention, his demands have gotten more and more outrageous.”

Trump even posted a meme with his photo pointing to gas at a price of $1.22, implying it had been that low when he was president, when in fact the last time it was in that range was 2002, twenty years ago.

He also reposted a photoshopped image that falsely shows President Joe Biden embracing Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and kissing the side of his face.

Trump has a long history of working to deflect attention away from his greatest scandals, while trying to rev up his base.

Constitutional expert and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe quipped that if Trump is trying for an “insanity defense” against the various investigations against him, “it won’t work.”