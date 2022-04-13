Trump offered up a damning indictment of himself in his latest unendorsement – according to these analysts

In a statement this Tuesday, former President Donald Trump made his displeasure with Bill McSwain known and declared that he would not be endorsing the former US Attorney in Pennsylvania's governor race.

"He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth," said Trump. "[Former Attorney General Bill] Barr told him not to do anything (because Barr was afraid of being impeached by the Democrats), but he should have done his job anyway."

According to CNN's Chris Cillizza, "there's something unique and noteworthy in Trump's un-endorsement that is telling about how he views not just the 2020 election but also how he views the world."

Cillizza then cites Trump's Tuesday statement where he laments the missed opportunity for McSwain to take meaningful action in promoting his false voter fraud claims about the 2020 election.

IN OTHER NEWS: Mark Meadows removed from NC voter rolls after he's caught voting in Virginia

"[McSwain] knew what was happening and let it go. It was there for the taking and he failed so badly," Trump said in his statement.

"Trump's approach to the world is contained in that sentiment," Cillizza writes. "He believes might makes right, that you take what you can unless or until someone stops you. There's no real room for right or wrong in that worldview. There's just the dominant who take what they want and the weak who get taken from."

Cillizza was not the only person to notice that particular phrase.

“’It was there for the taking’ seems to convey awareness that what he tried to steal wasn't rightfully his,” said Grid News reporter Steve Reilly.

ABC News reporter Will Steakin described the phrase as a “telling line from Trump.”

"Says it all. Our democracy will never be anything more nor less for Trump than 'there for the taking,'" added civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.