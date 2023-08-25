Legal analysts question if Trump 'selling' Mar-a-Lago to Don Jr. was 'fraudulent'
Donald Trum Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Instagram)

The real estate site Zillow popped up with a strange listing for Mar-a-Lago, saying that former President Donald Trump sold his property for $422 million on Aug. 4, 2023.

Sifting through property records, The Expressrevealed that Trump might not have sold it, but rather moved ownership so that the country club could no longer be considered one of his personal assets. The beneficiary, according to records, is Donald Trump Jr – and the listed price is grossly "inflated," according to one Trump expert.

Taking to social media on Friday, Trump biographer David Cay Johnston explained that when Trump purchased the property, he got the furniture and everything for "an unrecorded $10 million mortgage.

He added: "There’s a tax story, and maybe a tax crime in this."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

He noted that Zillow puts the estimated value closer to $24 million, which Johnston thinks is more accurate.

Former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, similarly questioned the legality of the move.

"Fraudulent transfer?" he asked in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Zillow listing also gives the number of rooms and bathrooms and a history of property sales. It showed that on April 6, 1995 it was sold, which is the same date Trump purchased it for $2 million. At the time, Zillow said it was worth about $12 million, said Newsweek.

See a screen capture of the listing in the tweet below, or at Zillow.

Trump NewsSmartNewsTrump Indictment