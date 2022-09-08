Trump's 'Save America' PAC under investigation by federal Jan. 6 grand jury: report

On Thursday, ABC News reported that a federal grand jury investigating the events surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are now focusing on the activities of former President Donald Trump's leadership PAC.

"The interest in the fundraising arm came to light as part of grand jury subpoenas seeking documents, records and testimony from potential witnesses, the sources said," reported Katherine Faulders and John Santucci. "The subpoenas, sent to several individuals in recent weeks, are specifically seeking to understand the timeline of Save America's formation, the organization's fundraising activities, and how money is both received and spent by the Trump-aligned PAC."

"Trump and his allies have consistently pushed supporters to donate to the PAC, often using false claims about the 2020 election and soliciting donations to rebuke the multiple investigations into the former president, his business dealings, and his actions on Jan. 6."

Trump has previously faced scrutiny for shady fundraising practices. His campaign was forced to refund over $122 million to donors after duping people with a pre-checked box that made them agree to monthly recurring donations without them realizing it.

"According to Save America's statement of organization filed to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the committee was established just days after the 2020 election. At the time, the filing said the new committee is affiliated with the Trump campaign and the Trump Make America Great Committee, a small-dollar focused, joint-fundraising committee between the president's campaign and the Republican National Committee, which has been sending out donor solicitation emails for Save America," noted the report. "Since its inception, Save America PAC has brought in more than $135 million, including transfers from affiliated committees, according to disclosure records. As of the end of July, the PAC reported having just under $100 million in cash on hand."

All of this comes as Trump is facing an entirely separate federal investigation into highly classified documents hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which spilled out into the public eye after the former president confirmed an FBI search warrant executed on his premises.