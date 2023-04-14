Trump brutally mocks Ron DeSantis: 'Outplayed, outsmarted, and embarrassed by Mickey Mouse'

Former president Donald Trump tore into his potential challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination for president of the United States on Thursday, saying Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R) "got outplayed, outsmarted, and embarrassed by Mickey Mouse and Disney."
Trump posted on Truth Social, the social network he owns, that "Ron DeSanctimonious" was defeated by Disney, no doubt referencing the ongoing beef between the company and the governor of Florida, who has tried to takeover Disney's longstanding taxing district. He then insinuated that DeSantis is ignoring the plight of his constituents while running a "shadow" campaign for U.S. President.
"[N]ow, while Fort Lauderdale is facing the worst flooding in 100 years, DeSanctus is on tour with his 'shadow' campaign for president, instead of taking care of the people of Florida," Trump wrote. "A highly overrated Governor, just look at the Numbers!"
Trump's Truth Social post also included a formal statement from Trump. Although the document appears to be dated March 22, the content hasn't appeared elsewhere. The statement says DeSantis is "finally admitting he's in the race by beginning to fight back," and explains that his polls have "crashed."
He is, for a Republican, an average Governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me, he fought for massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare, and wanted Social Security minimum age to be raised to 70-years-old, or more, the statement says