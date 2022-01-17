Trump lashes out at MSNBC: ‘Will Morning Joe be canceled?’
Donald Trump speaks to a large crowd at "An Address to Young America" an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action. (Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC in a statement emailed to reporters shortly after 5 a.m.

"Will Morning Joe be canceled?" Trump asked of the show hosted by his former friends, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

"He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump argued, without giving an example of fake news.

"Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen!" he said with an exclamation point.

Trump also attacked MSNBC's Joy Reid as a racist.

"On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!" Trump argued.

