Trump slapped with FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago: report

On Monday, CNN reported that FBI agents have executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
According to Kaitlan Collins, the former president confirmed the raid to CNN in a statement laden with angry tirades against Democrats and law enforcement.
"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home ... is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," said Trump. "Nothing like this has happened to a President of the United States before ... They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat [sic] National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."
"The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!" He then went on to whine that Hillary Clinton never got served with a warrant by the FBI and was "allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails" and "even took antique furniture" from the White House.
"The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped," Trump concluded. "I will continue to fight for the Great American People!"
CNN sources have confirmed that the raid was in relation to the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of classified documents that were improperly removed when Trump left the White House, although DOJ officials themselves are not offering comment on the matter.