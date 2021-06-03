Trump DOJ seized phone records from four New York Times reporters shortly after he took office: report

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration is revealing a secret seizure of four of its reporters' phone records under a 2017 Trump administration investigation into leaks.
"It was the latest in a series of revelations about the Trump administration secretly obtaining reporters' communications records in an effort to uncover their sources," reported Charlie Savage and Katie Benner. "Last month, the Biden Justice Department disclosed Trump-era seizures of the phone logs of reporters who work for The Washington Post and the phone and email logs for a CNN reporter."
"Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The Times, condemned the action by the Trump administration," said the report. "'Seizing the phone records of journalists profoundly undermines press freedom,' he said in a statement. 'It threatens to silence the sources we depend on to provide the public with essential information about what the government is doing.'"
You can read more here.