Trump warned that self-pardon could harm him in civil lawsuits over the insurrection: ABC News
President Trump. (AFP)

If Donald Trump attempts to self-pardon himself before leaving office, it could hurt his defense in civil lawsuits by victims of the fatal insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report by ABC News.

"We are also hearing from our sources, Terry [Moran], that in the wake of that awful, awful attack on the Capitol just last Wednesday, the president is now being told by his advisors that the once self-pardon that he had been talking about the last several weeks, well that's apparently quite a bad idea," John Santucci reported.

"And what our sources are telling us is that the few attorneys that are still talking to the president have said that if he pulls the lever of a self-pardon, it only strengthens a possible civil case and they believe that after inciting those crowds Wednesday on the National Mall the president does leave himself quite open and exposed to a civil case," Santucci explained.