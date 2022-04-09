Trump rally parents quickly correct son after he says he's excited to see Joe Biden
Screengrab.

At Donald Trump's rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday, a child was interviewed about why he was excited to be at the event where he apparently thought he would be seeing the actual president of the United States, not a former president.

"I think they're more excited than we are," a woman said of the two children standing between her and a man.

"What are you excited for?" a Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter asked the younger child.

"To see Joe Biden," the child said.

"Trump!" the woman and man quickly corrected.

