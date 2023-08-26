Trump's former sister-in-law refused to use the Trump name for a gala fundraiser: report

Donald Trump's sister-in-law, Blaine Trump, reportedly left her last name off invitations to an upcoming high-society gala event.

After four indictments and two impeachments, the Trump name apparently doesn't carry the same weight in social circles that it once did. In fact, the name Trump is a "dirty word in high-society circles these days," according to Page Six, which reported on Blaine Trump's invitation change.

"Charity God’s Love We Deliver sent out a letter to supporters for its upcoming Golden Heart Awards dinner — where tables go for up to $150,000. You can even have your name on the event that will honor Scarlett Johansson and Ben Platt for $500,000," it reported. "Chairpersons include Vogue boss Anna Wintour, fashion maven Michael Kors and the designer’s CEO John Idol."

But, notably, there is one person's last name that was not included.

"But at the bottom of the letter asking, 'to help us make this the most successful Golden Hearts Awards ever,' is another name, just 'Blaine.' That’s it," the outlet wrote Saturday.

The report notes that Wintour, Kors, and Idol "all have their names printed with the signatures below," but that "Blaine — with no surname — stands out."

"Presumably it’s Blaine Trump, vice-chair of the org’s board. On the charity’s web site, Blaine appears as Blaine Beard, under her maiden name. She is the Donald’s former sister-in-law, having been married to his late younger brother, Robert, from 1984 to 2009," the report states.