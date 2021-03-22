'I thought he was coming back': Trump's plans for new social media platform is a flop with his fans

According to reports, Donald Trump is creating his own social media platform. But Vice News says that the revelation isn't exciting Trump supporters as much as some may have expected.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Fox News. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

Trump has been silent on social media after getting booted off Twitter and Facebook and has rebuffed efforts from platforms like Gab and Parler to get him to join. But his expectations for his new platform may have to be tempered somewhat if the reaction among his most ardent online supporters is anything to go by, VICE's David Gilbert writes.

On "rabidly pro-Trump platforms," the news "barley registered," and users "preferred to talk about COVID-19 hoaxes and Trump's statement about the border," according to Gilbert, who added that others on other platforms "seemed nonplussed, with one person commenting: 'Couldn't give a rat's ass.'"

According to Gilbert, "On 'The Donald' group in Gab, another pro-Trump platform, there was almost no mention of Trump's new platform.Gab founder Andrew Torba, however, did have his own response to the news, with a five word statement: 'Best wishes and good luck.'"

Some QAnon followers were especially miffed, saying that Trump should instead be focused on bringing down the Satanic cabal of elite pedophiles and reinstating himself as president as they they'd been promised.

"I thought he was coming back to be president," one member of a prominent QAnon group said.

