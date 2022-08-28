Trump's social media rants criticized by legal experts as 'threatening the country with violence'

Former President Donald Trump has spent the weekend on his social media site throwing any possible complaints out in an apparent hope of finding someone to blame for his legal conundrum.

"The Raid (sic) on my home, Mar-a-Lago, is one of the most egregious assaults on democracy in the history of our Country (sic) which is, by the way, going to places, in a very bad way, it has never seen before!" Trump ranted on Saturday.

Lawyer and ex-Trump supporter George Conway posted a screen capture of the message, saying Trump is "essentially threatening the country with violence if the laws are applied to him."

Former FBI counsel and Robert Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said that it was reminiscent of Trump's threats made ahead of Jan. 6.

"Exactly the same threats leading to violence. DOJ needs to step on it, as there is no prohibition against indicting a [former president]," he said.

He is referencing the Office of Legal Counsel for the Justice Department, which infamously claimed that a sitting president being indicted could disrupt the country. It has been the justification for refusing to indict Trump while he was serving as president. That no longer applies after Trump left office.

Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa agreed, noting that it was the exact same language used after the election leading into Jan. 6.

"And just adding on to the Pablo Escobar parallel here," she also said.

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe noted that the statement was similar to his claim that he wanted to calm the outrage of America after they searched his golf club.

"Like his recent message to AG Garland suggesting that he could help Garland turn down the 'heat' if only DOJ would back off," Tribe said on Sunday.

As the day progressed, Trump promoted several reports, including a quote from elderly conservative radio host Michael Savage, saying that President Joe Biden's administration "raped half the nation" with the search. It's rare for people to compare sexual assault to a legally obtained search warrant.

He shared a report about "tea party" members who wants to see the judge who authorized the search to be removed from the bench. The judge has received death threats for the past three weeks since the attack. Fans of Trump also searched for details about his family and threatened his Synagogue.

Another article Trump shared was from by a conservative blogger, arguing that Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were two presidents who faced impeachment for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Trump was also impeached twice but wasn't named. The blogger argues that the other presidents weren't subjected to "inappropriate searches and seizures." He's referring, but misquoting, the Fourth Amendment, which cites "unreasonable searches and seizures." He made the same argument that conservatives have about the incident being unprecedented, "a word meaning 'it's never happened before,'" the blogger defined. No president has ever stolen top secret documents before, however.