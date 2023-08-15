Aides of Donald Trump's say that he has no intention of stopping his attacks on social media because he believes he is the victim of an "injustice."

CNN cited his allies and staffers Monday afternoon as they revealed that nothing could be done to stop the former president from ranting on his personal site, Truth Social.

“He’ll share what he feels is necessary, and if she has a problem with it, [she] will address it,” a Trump adviser told CNN, referring to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.

Other sources close to the former president explained that he says he's being targeted unfairly by the judicial system, and he talks about it on social media to tell people about his "injustice."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The report explained that it's unknown what Trump's lawyers are advising him, but it appears any advice for restraint is falling on deaf ears.

In court last week, Chutkan said if anyone makes “inflammatory” statements about the case, she would move the trial date closer so as to protect any witnesses or possible contamination of the jury pool.

“She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” Trump said Monday.

Trump's advisers told CNN that the legal team understands that they have to be careful in this situation, but they don't think Trump will stop posting completely in any of his cases, given he is running for president.

“Anyone who thinks they’re gonna control what he posts on Truth or what he says in media interviews, they’re sort of kidding themselves,” said one Trump aide.

Legal analysts have spent most of the day saying that the ex-president is playing with fire when he attacks judges and prosecutors online. But he took it up a notch when he told Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) not to comply with a grand jury subpoena. It's something that could be a reason for revoking his bail in Washington, D.C., explained former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

A former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, suggested that it could make Trump's arraignment difficult in Georgia because they have higher demands for a defendant on issues like this.

In Georgia, it has to be demonstrated that "the defendant poses no risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice." Georgia's laws are different from the federal laws as well as New York's and Florida's, which is why things could be unusual this time around, Weissmann explained.

Read the full report at CNN.com.