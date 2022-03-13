Trump claims we are not living in 'the world of reality': 'It's not even believable'

Moments before taking the stage at a campaign rally in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump voiced bewilderment at the world.

Trump made his comments during in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network, which has continued to broadcast Trump's rallies on it's YouTube channel after Fox News and C-SPAN stopped airing the speeches.

"We always used California as a guide, because they seem to be higher, but their almost up to $8 [a gallon of gas]," Trump claimed, even though AAA says the average price of gas in the state is $5.73.

"They want to negotiate with Venezuela and Iran," Trump said. "Can you imagine? And OPEC. But Venezuela and Iran, it's not even thinkable, it's not even believable."

"It's almost like, you know, where are we living? This is not the world of reality. Here we are, we're fighting Venezuela, we're fighting Iran, and this guy wants to go and make a deal."

"They just don't know what they're doing," Trump claimed.

After taking the stage, Trump accused President Joe Biden of being "physically and mentally challenged."



