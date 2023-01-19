Trump teases 'big political speech' today

Former President Donald Trump raged against the media on his Truth Social platform on Thursday — and promised he would be giving a "big political speech" later that day at his Trump Doral property in Miami to kick things into high gear.



"The Fake News says I am not campaigning very hard. I say they are stupid and corrupt, with the Election still a long time away," wrote Trump. "But do not fear, MANY GIANT RALLIES and other events coming up soon. It will all be wild and exciting. We will save our Country from DOOM and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to POLITICO's Meredith McGraw, the speech in question will be the 6th annual conference of Judicial Watch, a right-wing government watchdog organization. Its controversial founder, Tom Fitton, previously advised Trump he didn't need to give up the classified documents that were stashed at his Mar-a-Lago country club — advice that Trump heeded even though Fitton is not an attorney.

Trump has for weeks been battling criticism that his campaign is lackluster, and even speculation that he is simply running a campaign to try to shield himself from indictment rather than to actually become president again.

In addition to this speech, Trump is also planning an event in South Carolina, where he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster at the state capitol, and will roll out key elements of his campaign apparatus.

So far, no other Republicans have formally declared a run for president challenging Trump, although speculation surrounds several other people, with a large base of GOP insiders and donors prepared to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he announces a bid.