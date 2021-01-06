C-SPAN cuts away from Trump rally after he rages at ‘130 pound’ Brian Kemp and rambles about Oprah
Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed conspiracy theories while repeating the greatest hits of his campaign rally rants as he urged Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In his speech across the street from the White House, Trump complained about "corrupt media" and said he had a much better relationship with the press a decade ago.

"But we don't have that anymore. We don't have a fair media anymore. It's suppression and you have to be very careful with that, they have lost all credibility in this country," he argued. "We will not be intimidated into accepting the hoaxes and the lies that we've been forced to believe over the past several weeks, we've amassed overwhelming evidence about a fake election -- this is the presidential election."

He then referred to Georgia Republican Brian Kemp as "one of the dumbest governors in the United States."

Trump said he "had to beat Oprah" to get Kemp elected and complained about Oprah not calling him as much.

The leader of the free world then doubted whether Kemp played football, saying the Republican "weighs 130 pounds."

At that point, C-SPAN 2 cut away from the speech.

Watch: