Trump dangled cash to Arlen Spector to end investigation of New England Patriots: late senator's son
President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, April 19, 2017. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP).

The son of the late Sen. Arlen Specter (D-PA) is claiming that former President Donald Trump dangled campaign cash to him if he backed off his investigation of the New England Patriots.

ESPN reports that both Shanin Specter and longtime aide Specter aide Charles Robbins say that Trump offered the late senator campaign funds in 2008 in an attempt to stifle his probe into the NFL's handling of the Patriots' illegal camera surveillance scandal.

Additionally, the two men claim that Trump told Specter that he was acting at the behest of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a longtime friend.

"My father told me that Trump was acting as a messenger for Kraft," Shanin Specter tells ESPN. "But I'm equally sure the reference to money in Palm Beach was campaign contributions, not cash. The offer was Kraft assistance with campaign contributions. ... My father said it was Kraft's offer, not someone else's."

The Patriots, however, told ESPN that Kraft never asked Trump to intervene on his behalf and Trump spokesman Jason Miller told ESPN that the allegations made by the two men were completely false.