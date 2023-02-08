'I'm a victim!' Trump spews furious response to Biden's State of the Union

Seconds after President Joe Biden finished his State of the Union Address, his predecessor Donald Trump responded with a furious rant.

"Here's the real State of the Union," the former president wrote. "Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our Southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave and under Biden the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country."

Trump then attacked the Justice Department, baselessly claiming he is a target of political persecution.

"Joe Biden's weaponized Justice Department, and I'm a victim of it, is persecuting his political opponents," wrote Trump. "His administration is waging war on free speech. They're trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He's leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history, and it's not even close."

He then vowed that "we are going to reverse every single crisis" because "I am running for President to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of Making America Great Again."

All of this comes as Trump remains under multiple federal and state investigations, both for his involvement in the 2020 plot to overturn the results of the presidential election, and his apparent efforts to conceal classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida.