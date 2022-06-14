'Admissible in any future trial': Analysts nail Trump's 12-page Jan. 6 response rant

Former President Donald Trump is being mocked and attacked online after issuing a 12-page statement that is partly a typical Trump rant but follows with a case his campaign has made that questions nebulous things like "ballot stuff" and alleges that because ballots were counted after midnight they're fraudulent.
As Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias noted, Trump's lawyers should let him know that statements like these can be used against him in any forthcoming legal proceedings. Typically, lawyers advise their clients to stay quiet and refrain from speaking out.
\u201cSomeone should let him know that this statement is admissible in any future trial under Federal Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2).\u201d— Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias) 1655160175
Former Trump biographer Tim O'Brien pointed out that the statement is perpetuating the "big lie."
\u201cTrump just released a 12-page \u201cstatement\u201d full of the usual hokum that the election was fraudulent, his critics are shifty, Congress is corrupt, etc, etc. \n\nIn other words, the big lie lives on. He\u2019s *still doing it.* https://t.co/yeFzCBPWSB\u201d— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien) 1655154475
But it was Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who responded in real-time as the statement came in. According to the fellow Jan. 6 committee member, Trump's claims about the committee, in particular, are "silly" because the courts have upheld the legitimacy of the committee and its existence.
CNN host Erin Burnett noted that many of the claims cited by Trump are obviously false that even Fox News won't repeat them.
New Trump statement “bogus nonsense” says Jan. 6 committee member www.youtube.com
You can see other comments below:
\u201cTrump seems super UNBOTHERED by the Jan 6 hearings. Which is why he released a 12 PAGE STATEMENT. And included FOOTNOTES. But they\u2019re all from Peter Navarro\u2019s UNHINGED diatribe about fictional mules stealing his election by ripping ballots out of boxes.\u201d— Amalie Flynn (@Amalie Flynn) 1655161725
\u201cDon\u2019t retweet his 12 page statement. It\u2019s a bunch of gibberish wrapped up in a nonsense blanket.\u201d— Sir Bryan Lee (@Sir Bryan Lee) 1655160691
\u201cTrump just released a 12-page statement on the "January 6th Unselect Committee\u201d. The longest ever. The orange buffoon is imploding. And I am loving it \ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD \ud83c\udf0a (@Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD \ud83c\udf0a) 1655161040
\u201cA certain son-in-law might consider Trump\u2019s twelve-page rebuttal to be \u201cwhining."\u201d— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss) 1655162520
\u201cHe couldn\u2019t write 12 words correctly but sure he wrote a 12 page statement with footnotes hahahahaha\u201d— Dave Maud\u262e\ufe0f (@Dave Maud\u262e\ufe0f) 1655160876
\u201cI attempted to read Trump's 12 page manifesto but I couldn't get past the 3rd paragraph. Same old played out song and moronic dance. The One Hit Wonder knows it too. Trump knew he lost and tried to overthrow the Constitution to stay in power.\u201d— Lynnez \u2764\ufe0f Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnez \u2764\ufe0f Rib Gone Rogue) 1655165203
\u201c#Trump knows that defense to prosecution for fraud is showing that he believes his own bullshit. He figured out long ago that the more he plays crazy, the less likely he is to be convicted; perversely, the law protects self-deluding psychopaths. Thus, today\u2019s 12-page letter.\u201d— howardfineman (@howardfineman) 1655164910
\u201cIf this 12 page dribble has footnotes you know he didn\u2019t write it.\u201d— Robbin \u00af\(\u30c4) \u2044 \u00af \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\udf3b (@Robbin \u00af\(\u30c4) \u2044 \u00af \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\udf3b) 1655165584
\u201c@BeschlossDC 12 whole pages!! Is it college ruled paper or that really wide paper we had in kindergarten to learn our alphabet? I'm guessing the super wide paper\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss) 1655162520
\u201cI'll save you some time. Here's all the new stuff in Trump's 12-page manifesto:\u201d— Ron Shillman (@Ron Shillman) 1655166027
\u201cWho else writes a 12 page rebuttal when they\u2019re not guilty? Anyone?\u201d— Rox (@Rox) 1655164784