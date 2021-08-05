Trump's 'disturbing' plot to use the DOJ to steal the election appears to have broken at least two federal laws: legal expert
President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (screengrab)

On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti analyzed former President Donald Trump's efforts to force the Justice Department to help him nullify the 2020 presidential election.

"You're a lawyer," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Is this evidence of illegal activity by the former president?"

"It certainly looks like it," said Mariotti. "I will say it's one of the most outrageous and dastardly things I've ever seen in my life. It is something that I think people at home should be able to see on its face is something that's very problematic, which is — an effort by the president of the United States, and in this case a top DOJ official, really to spread what some people call the big lie. Essentially that letter says there are irregularities in the election, suggests that the legislature should call a special session to effectively overturn the results in Georgia, and doesn't cite any real law. It essentially says there is 'irregularity.' It's disturbing stuff."

"There are federal criminal laws that prohibit efforts to try to interfere with an election, an election of the president," said Mariotti. "There's also laws that prohibit coercing employees in the federal government to engage in political activity. It sure looks a lot like a partisan effort, very, very concerning stuff."

Watch below:

Renato Mariotti slams Trump's "outrageous and dastardly" abuse of DOJ www.youtube.com

