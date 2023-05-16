Trump still refuses to speak to Netanyahu after he congratulated Biden on his 2020 win: journalist

Former President Donald Trump's displeasure with then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was revealed in a 2021 book that detailed how Trump reacted over Netanyahu congratulating Joe Biden on his 2020 election victory.

"F*** him," Trump said of Netanyahu, adding, "I haven’t spoken to him since."

Speaking to Haaretz this Tuesday, the book's author said that Trump still hasn't spoken to Netanyahu two years later.

Journalist Barak Ravid, who wrote the book "Trump's Peace: the Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," said that when Trump used the F-word, it was "at the end of a 20-minute monologue about all the bad things he thought about Netanyahu."

He added that the relationship between the two leaders "was like watching a show for four years. And then you realize that everything you saw was just BS, because the reality between those two was completely different."

Netanyahu offered his congratulations some 12 hours after Biden's victory became clear.

Trump has never conceded the election, claiming without evidence that Biden won by vote fraud.

Other foreign leaders congratulated Biden earlier than the Israeli leader, but for Trump Netanyahu stood out.

"The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with," Trump said, according to Ravid.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump said, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," he said.

Ravid writes that Trump was unhappy that Netanyahu did not help him remain in office.





With additional reporting by AFP