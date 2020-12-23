MSNBC’s Ruhle unloads on Trump for blowing up stimulus deal at the last minute: ‘He had months to work on this!’

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Stephanie Ruhle said that if you are one of the millions of Americans counting on a check from Congress next week, "you may be out of luck."

According to Ruhle, "President Trump threw a monkey wrench into the whole process." Ruhle is referring to Trump's threat to derail months of bipartisan work in Congress to send out $900 billion in relief to Americans financially suffering due to the economic fallout from the surging coronavirus pandemic.



"It's called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," Trump said in a video posted online. "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people."

Ruhle said that on the surface, "more money might sound good, but it is not that easy."

"This bill is more than 5,500 pages long, it took eight months to pull it together, and while the president had all that time to get involved in the negotiations, he never did," she said.

