Tea Party official slams Trump for pushing more stimulus: 'You are no better than AOC'

<p>Later in her show, Bartiromo said that he had been "punked" by Johnson and promised to be more careful going forward. </p><p>After the incident got around Twitter, Bartiromo was unsurprisingly the subject of mockery from her network's critics. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This idiot did an entire segment with an animal rights activist 'cause he said he was the new Smithfield CEO.<a href="https://t.co/RPqZcVrRHi">https://t.co/RPqZcVrRHi</a><br/>— Make that Asshole Go Away (@kristyshl) <a href="https://twitter.com/kristyshl/status/1341861017215635456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Over the last four years, Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business anchor, has been "punked" each time she has interviewed Trump or any of his White House staff. <a href="https://t.co/k5E2qMSI7L">https://t.co/k5E2qMSI7L</a><br/>— Magnus (@riverliffie) <a href="https://twitter.com/riverliffie/status/1341854001449426944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Maria Bartiromo got 'punk'd' a long time ago.<br/>— Trump Hates Us All 🇺🇸 (@Adamtheactivist) <a href="https://twitter.com/Adamtheactivist/status/1341853491220934662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Poor Maria. She has never been accused of being particularly bright; or even a mediocre financial person, at best.<a href="https://t.co/Hcw1UaNEKK">https://t.co/Hcw1UaNEKK</a><br/>— Fin FoxGuy #Biden46 #Kamala (@FinFox2) <a href="https://twitter.com/FinFox2/status/1341854065442099202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Maria Bartiromo got punked. Failure to do due diligence is why shes a propagandist and not a journalist <a href="https://t.co/4fupGTMBE4">https://t.co/4fupGTMBE4</a><br/>— ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ʀᴜssᴇʟʟ (@JamesRussell88) <a href="https://twitter.com/JamesRussell88/status/1341855464384942081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">And if you are wondering how Maria Bartiromo got fooled by an animal activist posing as a CEO, recall that this is the same women who explained her inability to see financial problems brewing pre 2008 by saying "It's difficult to recognize a bubble when you're in it." <a href="https://t.co/Hrp4xequ5H">https://t.co/Hrp4xequ5H</a><br/>— Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) <a href="https://twitter.com/helaineolen/status/1341857232347009024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Given her interviews with Donald, Flynn and Sidney Powell, the activist as pretend CEO is her most credible interview. Fox Host Maria Bartiromo 'Punked' By Activist Posing As Smithfield Foods CEO <a href="https://t.co/CRS9wgBGOk">https://t.co/CRS9wgBGOk</a><br/>— Richard House (@RhouseHouse) <a href="https://twitter.com/RhouseHouse/status/1341861912301191176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Maria Bartiromo is the Sidney Powell of Geraldo Riveras <a href="https://t.co/H6CuuhELK4">https://t.co/H6CuuhELK4</a><br/>— PM (@therealpeterm) <a href="https://twitter.com/therealpeterm/status/1341857351658332161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">When u are a sellout for $ like <a href="https://twitter.com/MariaBartiromo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MariaBartiromo</a>....what's go around comes around. <br/><br/>Animal Rights Activist Punks Maria Bartiromo By Posing As Meat Company CEO<a href="https://t.co/c3Z8E8FlIz">https://t.co/c3Z8E8FlIz</a><br/>— R2D2ricky (@RD2ricky) <a href="https://twitter.com/RD2ricky/status/1341859815769837568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less