Trump will likely be standing trial in hush money case on day set for New York primary: report

Donald Trump could be standing trial in New York at the same time that the state is voting in the presidential primary.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday setting the date for the election as April 2, the Associated Press reported.

That coincides with the scheduled trial for Trump on business fraud charges relating to hush-money payments he allegedly made to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels. It’s expected to start March 25.

Trump was indicted earlier this year in regard to the 2016 payments. He has pleaded not guilty.

He’s facing three other criminal trials, along with two civil ones.