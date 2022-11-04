Watch: Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' at Iowa campaign rally

Real estate heir Donald Trump discussed the idea of not bequeathing any inheritance to children that you don't like during a Thursday evening campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

Trump was campaigning for Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds when he began discussing tax policy.

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, Trump said he "virtually eliminating" the estate tax, which he also referred to as the "death tax."

"So that now, when you pass away, you can leave — if you like your child, I always say, if you don't like, leave it to charity," Trump said.

"Some of us have horrible children," the father of five said.

"Do you have horrible children?" he asked the rally attendees. "Does anybody have, like a child, where you really are not going to leave your farm?"

Trump's comments came the same day MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin suggested Trump's new lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James could be designed to keep secret his succession plan.

