Trump's 'word vomit' praise of Putin show he's 'spiraled down' mentally: Alexander Vindman

Donald Trump appears to be in mental decline, the former director for European affairs on his National Security Council explained on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (US Army, retired) made his comments on MSNBC after Trump bragged about his friendship with Vladimir Putin during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace played a clip of Trump's appearance and asked Vindman for his analysis.

"Honestly, it was word vomit, is what we heard, what that clip showed," Vindman said. "It's shocking that he didn't have the intellect, the intelligence to have the self-preservation to criticize somebody that the vast majority of the American public despises and identifies as a barbarian, as a war criminal. So, I mean, he's always been his own worst enemy and he continues to do so now."

Vindman then directly questioned Trump's mental fitness.

"I think he's incapable of leading, he was incapable of leading while in government, and I think he's devolved. I guess my question is, 'Does he have the faculties?' As bad as he was in the first Trump administration, he seems to have spiraled down. I don't know if that's, you know — if age or whatever it is, that it's getting to him now, that he's really incapable of piecing together coherent thoughts," he explained.

Watch:

