Florida man sprayed ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on home – then got arrested and ‘kicked and screamed’ in custody

A Florida man is behind bars after spray painting someone's property with racist slurs and pro-Trump slogans, WFLA reports.

Police say 32-year-old Geoffrey Pearson Holtman spray-painted “Let’s Go Brandon,” “Trump,” along with a swastika and other racial slurs on the front of a woman’s house, her garage door, and her decorations. He also vandalized another man's car with racist graffiti and shattered the car's window.

READ MORE: Jen Psaki lays waste to Peter Doocy's bogus vaccination talking points

The damage for all the vandalism amounts to around $5,000. Police took Holtman to the hospital due to his bizarre behavior during his arrest. After he was medically cleared, he kicked and screamed at police as they tried to get back into their police cruiser.

He's has been charged with three counts of criminal mischief and one count of resisting law enforcement without violence.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jen Psaki lays waste to Peter Doocy's bogus vaccination talking points