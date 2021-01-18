Trump supporter who organized buses to DC swears Capitol attack was ‘staged false flag to make us look bad’

Cleveland's Brad Lynnet told BuzzFeed News that he researches everything before he believes it. After organizing buses to carry "372 patriots," Lynnet explained that none of them stormed the U.S. Capitol and it was all "staged false flag to make us look bad."

Thus begins the long and tedious march from the Trump world of propaganda and distorted reality to rude awakenings. Already Republicans are working to warp the reality around the Capitol insurrection to protect themselves.

As the New York Times' Astead W. Herndon explained, the history of the Trump movement has been filled with demands not to believe your lying eyes. It was the same effort White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany tried to do after police attacked peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square.

"So let me first address: No tear gas was used and no rubber bullets were used," she said at the podium. It was a lie and everyone knew it because it was captured on video and covered on every news station in real-time. Still, McEnany said that Americans shouldn't believe their lying eyes.

Trump used the same tactic during his first impeachment scandal. "Read the transcript!" Trump would tell people as evidence that he didn't attempt to bribe the president of Ukraine. "It was a perfect call!" It wasn't and it showed exactly what Trump said it didn't.

BuzzFeed interviewed 66-year-old Roxana Lawson who didn't attend the rally in Washington on Jan. 6 but is just as certain as Lynnet that it was all "a set-up so they can use it to pull the impeachment BS."

"I think they were Antifa and Black Lives Matter members dressed as Trump supporters, the ones that created the chaos," she said of the largely white crowd who came armed to the Capitol.

Law enforcement has already tracked well-known white supremacists and Trump allies who appeared at pro-Trump events all over the country before going to the Capitol. So, if they were faking it on Jan. 6 they've been faking it for several years.

"What inauguration you talk about?" 58-year-old Ioana Childers wrote to BuzzFeed on Facebook Messanger. "Biden will never be inaugurated." She claimed that Biden didn't win and the BuzzFeed reporter should open her eyes and "be part of the truth."

It's unknown how these followers will react when it becomes clear Trump is no longer in the White House. Will they think the inauguration is a Hollywood film? Will they create stories about liberals using a Trump hologram leaving the White House? How will they explain the sudden disappearance of their president to the golf course? Only time will tell.

