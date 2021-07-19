Trump supporter who left 'terrifying' death threat for Black judge sentenced to 18 months in jail
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he delivered a death threat to the Black judge who oversaw the case of former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Law and Crime News' Adam Klasfeld reports that 52-year-old New York resident Frank Caporusso is set to spend the next year-and-a-half in jail after he left a voicemail for Judge Emmet Sullivan over his handling of Flynn's criminal trial.

Although Sullivan received many threatening messages while overseeing the Flynn case, he told the court that he was "terrified" of Caporusso's threat because it sounded so credible.

"We are trained military people," Caporusso told Sullivan. "We will be on rooftops. You will not be safe. A hot piece of lead will cut through your skull... Back out of this bullsh*t before it's too late, or we'll start cutting down your staff. This is not a threat. This is a promise."

Ahead of his sentencing, the attorney representing Caporusso said that he deserved leniency because he was struggling with addiction at the time he made the threat.

""He was also under an enormous amount of stress from his job," the attorney added, according to Klasfeld.

